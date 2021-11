Lisa Crowley has never been a last-minute shopper when it comes to the holidays, but this year, she’s begun even earlier to ensure she gets what she wants. From Pottery Barn, she bought puzzles and Christmas pajamas, which she plans to ship to her great nieces and nephews in Florida and hope that they get there in time. And last week, she bought a few tops for her future daughter-in-law at Louie in South Weymouth.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO