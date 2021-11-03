CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Why Pokemon Go needs to put Legendaries in Research Breakthroughs again

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch Breakthroughs used to be one of the most exciting features of Pokemon Go, but they’ve now become useless for many Trainers. Niantic, it’s time to bring back Legendaries. There are many monthly features that get the Pokemon Go community excited, from new Spotlight Hour schedules to rotating Legendaries...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

