CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ShowBiz Minute: Batali, DiCaprio, Gucci

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case; Leonardo DiCaprio...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at Cop26

Leonardo DiCaprio has made an appearance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin. He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment,...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Bezos teases DiCaprio after gal pal Sanchez caught giving Leo eyes

Jeff Bezos teased legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio Monday, after video surfaced of the. Amazon billionaire’s gal pal, Lauren Sanchez, giving the “Titanic” actor a star-struck look at a party. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” Bezos wrote Monday, alongside an image of Bezos leaning over a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Baldwin, Pitt, CMAs

How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting; California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal; The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaboration. (Oct. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
BALDWIN, MI
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Johnson, Gabriel, Doug the Potato

Dwayne Johnson says his production company will stop using real guns on films; Mexican singer Ana Gabriel gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; NZ couple claim their potato smashes world record. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Reynolds, King

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees for her debut; Ryan Reynolds: The goal is to take Wrexham to the Premier League; Regina King cements her career at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showbiz#Breaking News#Ap Archive
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Astroworld, Prince Harry, Rudd

Astroworld emergency operational plan lacked surge protocol; At WIRED panel, Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO prior to Capitol riots about a possible staged coup; Paul Rudd named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
CELEBRITIES
MovieMaker

Passing‘s Vision; the Cult of DiCaprio; House of Gucci Reactions

The making of Passing; Leonardo DiCaprio looks to play cult leader Jim Jones, House of Gucci first reactions are out. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Out Today: Passing, about two Black women in the 1920s New York, one of whom is passing as white, is out today on Netflix. Here’s writer-director Rebecca Hall describing for us how she handled every stage of the production, from her very fast “brain vomit” first draft, to working with actors Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, to deciding the film belonged on Netflix. (It is also in theaters.)
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto premiere 'House of Gucci' in London

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto walked the red carpet at the "House of Gucci" premiere in London. Jeremy Irons calls Ridley Scott's film "Shakespearean in its grandeur." (Nov. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/df5b2e876885400f8f1ebaa27518e9f3.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM Film

Leonardo DiCaprio has played a number of real-life figures throughout his Oscar-winning career, from politicians (J. Edgar Hoover in J. Edgar) and criminal forgers (Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me if You Can) to legendary moguls (Howard Hughes in The Aviator) and corrupt stockbrokers (Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street), to name but a few. The 46-year-old is poised to add one more as he’s in final talks to step into the shoes of controversial cult leader Jim Jones, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Written by Scott Rosenberg (Venom, the Jumanji franchise and the upcoming Citadel), the project was...
MOVIES
New York Post

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver ‘taste blood’ in new ‘House of Gucci’ teaser

It looked like love at first sight for Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. The newest “House of Gucci” teaser shows how the Gucci fashion house head met his ex-wife at a nightclub. The quick 30-second spot features Driver, 37, and Gaga, 35, decked out in couture...
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Houston Festival, 'Squid Game,' Elliot

Potential lawsuits discussed following deaths at Travis Scott’s music festival; "Squid Game" creator confirms second season; Lizzo, Ciara join rapper-singer Missy Elliott as she gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Nov. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
TRAVIS SCOTT
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: CMA Awards, CFDA, Harry & Meghan

Chris Stapleton takes six at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize; Zendaya named Fashion Icon at CFDA Awards in New York; Duke and Duchess of Sussex headline veterans charity event. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Even the World’s Richest Man Is No Match for Leonardo DiCaprio

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film gala took place last night, and it seemed every celebrity was in attendance. Of the nearly 700 guests, A-listers from Lil Nas X to Diane Keaton were there to honor the arts, celebrating the evening’s honorees — filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley — plus the museum’s two new exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy