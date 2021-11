Formula 1 returns to Mexico for the first time since 2019 following last year's cancellation, with Max Verstappen leading Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the standings. It was a good weekend for Verstappen last time out at the United States Grand Prix. The Dutchman took pole position and, despite initially losing the lead to Hamilton, managed to get back in front and claim his eighth win of the season so far. Meanwhile, Hamilton was close behind in second.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO