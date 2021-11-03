Discover a World of Winter Marvels in Finland

From architectural “wows” and natural highs to ancient ruins and modern culinary marvels, this part of the land of the Danes is full of delights and surprises. They don’t call it one of the world’s happiest countries for nothing. Largely undiscovered by most U.S. travelers, West Denmark offers world-class dining, food foraging tours, oyster safaris, legendary Danish design, Viking history, and so much more—all with a sense of play and creativity that comes naturally to the Danes. No matter what one’s passions are, there’s an option here to delight the senses. There’s the home town of LEGO®—complete with a house designed to look like it is made out of giant LEGO bricks!—that will charm the whole family; the oldest town in all of Scandinavia, Ribe, and the childhood home of legendary author Hans Christian Andersen in Odense, crowned with a brand-new museum. For nature lovers, you’re never more than 32 miles from the ocean. There are countless beaches and islands, wild coastlines, and fabulous fjords to explore, and all manner of outdoor, open-air activities.

