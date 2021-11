The Supreme Court is expected to take the bench today to discuss gun rights and the Second Amendment. This marks the first time in over a decade that justices will have to re-examine the scope of the right to bear arms in a case brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association. The case concerns a law in New York which governs licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self defense and requires a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver and demonstrate that ‘proper cause’ exists for the permit.

