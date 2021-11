Popular video game platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report saw its stock soar as much as 30% in extended trading after the company released a very strong earnings report. After the bell Monday, San Mateo, Calif.-based Roblox released an earnings report showing that bookings increased by 28% while users played its games for a total of 11.2 billion hours in the latest quarter. Total revenue (excluding deferred revenue) was up 102% at $509.3 million while demand for popular games like "MeepCity" and "Adopt Me!" remained strong despite the drop anticipated as pandemic-related restrictions eased across the country.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO