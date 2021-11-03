CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Aggressive’ Luka Doncic: Mavs at Spurs GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 8 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have a quick turnaround, traveling to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Wednesday for the second game of a back-to-back. The Mavs are coming off a 125-110 loss to the Miami Heat, in a game that Luka Doncic surpassed Jason Kidd to become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

The Mavs have been without Kristaps Porzingis (lower back) for the past four games and it remains unclear if he’ll be available vs. the familiar foe on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Jalen Brunson started his first game of the season and had the best game of his season, adding 23 points, highlighted by a beautiful buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. Brunson also had a season-high-tying 7 rebounds to go with three assists.

The Spurs suffered their worst outing of the season against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Coach Gregg Popovich was clearly unhappy after the loss, saying his team “didn’t have enough guys mentally ready to compete or execute.”

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Not yet submitted.

Brunson's Clutch Play Powers Mavs Past Spurs, 109-108

After a disappointing home loss to the Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back against the San Antonio Spurs with a 109-108 win. Jalen Brunson led the Mavs with points.

11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0iFC_0clFyxUO00
By Bri Amaranthus

‘Aggressive’ Doncic: Mavs at Spurs GAMEDAY

The Mavs look to beat the Spurs for the second time in a week.

Nov 3, 2021

Luka Setting Records, But Heat Outlasts Mavs

Luka Doncic surpassed Jason Kidd to become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

Nov 2, 2021

For San Antonio: Doug McDermott: questionable (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

FLASHBACK: Dallas took the first game of the season series last week; a 104-99 come-from-behind victory at home.

FUN FACT: Doncic has led the Mavericks in scoring in all seven games and is fresh off a season-best 33 points.

ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point favorites over the Spurs on FanDuel.

LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (4-3) at SAN ANTONIO SPURS (2-5)

WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: Back to Dallas with two days off! The Mavs host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

FINAL WORD: Doncic on surpassing Kidd in the Mavs' record books:

“I just got to be aggressive every game. It’s tough. There’s so many games, but I’ve got to be more and more aggressive. I think that’s something I’m doing more and more, and that’s what I’ve got to do."

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

'You Don't Have to Yell and Scream': Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Quotebook

Nowadays, team chemistry and immaculate vibes dominate Dallas Mavericks' social media in addition to player commentary. Jason Kidd seemingly has a lot to do with the apparent shift of tone around the organization. Kidd recently appeared on the "Take Dat Wit You" podcast. hosted by Mavs play-by-play extraordinaire Mark Followill...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Jalen Brunson: Best & Worst Case NBA Contract Scenarios

The 2021 playoffs didn't paint Jalen Brunson as the dependable backup point guard we saw for most of the regular season. Lining up against the Los Angeles Clippers played to the bulldog-like guard's disadvantage. Brunson averaged only 16 minutes per game due in part to the long-armed Clippers hindering his court vision.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Maxi Kleber Opens Up About COVID Complications

DALLAS — The 2020-21 NBA season was a campaign filled with more adversity for teams and individual players than the typical set of circumstances tend to offer. The Dallas Mavericks and Maxi Kleber experienced this first hand. Kleber was among the many players around the league who missed game action...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Ex Dennis Smith Jr. Makes Blazers Roster

DALLAS - Dennis Smith Jr. had expressed to DallasBasketball.com a desire to somehow return to the Dallas Mavericks, the team that drafted him. But the overriding wish? A chance. And DSJ is getting that with the Portland Trail Blazers. Via Woj on Saturday: “Guard Dennis Smith Jr., will make the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

LISTEN: What Went Wrong In Mavs' Blowout Loss To Hawks?

Everyone will tell you to take everything you see happen in the NBA preseason with a grain of salt, and for the most part, that's the correct line of thinking. But even considering how different the regular season is from preseason, not many would've thought the Dallas Mavericks would get whooped in Atlanta by 26 points on opening night after the promise and overall effort level the team showed during their 4-0 preseason stretch.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Dallas Mavs' Perimeter-Shooting Plan

DALLAS — To shoot the mid-range or to not shoot the mid-range? Recent comments from Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd have brought the team's perimeter shooting frequency into focus. On a recent appearance on the "Take Dat Wit You" podcast hosted by Mark Followill and Brian Dameris, Mavericks coach Jason...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Spurs Gameday#The Dallas Mavericks#The Miami Heat#The Indiana Pacers#Luka Setting Records#Outlasts
DallasBasketball

Mavs Have Big Plans For Young Players Under Kidd

DALLAS — In order to build a sustainable winner in the NBA, it's pivotal to have the successful development of young talent. The Dallas Mavericks will need to experience strides in that department during the season. Of course, there have been some victories for the Mavericks in the drafting department...
NBA
DallasBasketball

From Blowout to Bucks: Mavs Close Preseason with 114-103 Win

The Dallas Mavericks put together quite the impressive NBA preseason outing in Wednesday’s 127-59 “dress-rehearsal” victory at Charlotte. But new Mavs coach Jason Kidd wasn’t paying much mind to the numbers. “I have to be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention to the score,” Kidd said. Instead, it was about...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
DallasBasketball

'Surprise'?! Mavs' Jason Kidd Selected to NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

"I was surprised," claimed Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after being questioned by a reporter about his reaction to learning he made the NBA's 75th-Anniversary team. Never a man of loud, boastful expressions, it's still surprising hearing a person with Kidd's professional accomplishmentss speak with such humility. In other...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Kidd Wishes He Was Doncic During NBA Career

DALLAS — After moving on from former coach Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks sought to pair a legendary former NBA point guard in Jason Kidd in the vacant role to maximize Luka Doncic's potential. Doncic has achieved both remarkable and rather unprecedented results to begin his NBA career. Between earning...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dallas Mavs Coach Jason Kidd: 'I Wish I Was Luka Doncic'

DALLAS — After moving on from former coach Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks sought to pair a legendary former NBA point guard in Jason Kidd in the vacant role to maximize Luka Doncic's potential. Doncic has achieved both remarkable and rather unprecedented results to begin his NBA career. Between earning...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Streaming Snag? Mark Cuban Proposes TV Fix for Mavs Fans

Do you only have the box to watch Dallas Mavericks games?. Thankfully, there is a chance you can cut the cord for good, as Mavs owner Mark Cuban has a grand plan. Streaming services, like most entertainment mediums, are fun until business and politics ruin a good time. Sinclair snatched potential customers away from streaming services like Youtube TV, Hulu and others as those streaming sites lost rights to regional Fox Sports channels (now Bally Sports).
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk Reveals "Favorite" Player in NBA 75 Interview

NBA opening night, as always, occurs in star-studded fashion. However, this year had a bit more hype as the NBA advertised the 2021-2022 season as its 75th anniversary year. To honor the 75th season, the NBA formulated a top-76 list (due to a tie) consisting of modern and past eras players.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
498
Followers
723
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy