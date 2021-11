Q. This new law about removing “nonfunctional” grass or lawns has got me stumped. Where do I start to figure out the water use of my landscape?. A. “Nonfunctional” lawns are lawns that fill the voids or extra spaces in a landscape design. These voids are like the spaces between your fingers. Our concern is on the fingers (trees and shrubs), not using water in the spaces between them (voids). Nonfunctional lawns aren’t used for anything except beauty or aesthetics in a landscape. Fill landscape voids with nonwater using artwork, fences, structures, boulders, mounds and elevation changes. In my opinion, the use of lawns to fill voids speaks to a lack of creativity and under-appreciation of where we live.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO