I have some controversial opinions about Google’s line of Pixel phones. Historically, I have been disappointed with Google’s smartphone output. From the first Pixel all the way up until the Pixel 5, there hasn’t been one that I’ve wanted to actually buy. The Google Pixel 6 series, though, is something else. For the first time ever, I not only thought about buying a Pixel for myself but even thought about pre-ordering one on launch day.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO