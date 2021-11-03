CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BobVila

The Best Anti-Fog Safety Glasses of 2021

By Tony Carrick
BobVila
BobVila
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Safety gear is required on job sites for a variety of professions, and DIYers are strongly advised to follow that lead when tackling projects. Depending on the task, this may mean hearing protection, knee pads, and—whether in a home workshop, at a construction site, or in a medical facility—anti-fog safety glasses....

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best blue light blocking glasses of 2021

If you're here, odds are that your eyes are tired and aching from constantly staring at a bright screen (like your phone or computer) all day. You're smart to take your tired eyes seriously. Prolonged screen exposure can lead to digital eye strain and even conditions such as macular degeneration -- and that's where blue light blocking glasses come to the rescue.
NETFLIX
InsideHook

The 10 Best Blue Light Glasses for Men Who Stare at Screens All Day

The average life expectancy for men born in the 1870s was 44 years. Today, the average American will spend 44 years of his life looking at some sort of digital screen. Seriously. We’re all spending an unholy amount of time on our devices, shifting from phones to laptops to tablets all day long. And in the pandemic era — when ennui reigns, and WFH means employers can’t exactly stop you from refreshing Instagram whenever you like — the situation has only gotten worse.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

The Best Recliners for Seniors of 2021

Recliners for seniors are designed with comfort and mobility in mind. Traditional recliners have a cozy, enveloping design, but this can make them difficult to sit down in and stand up from. For seniors, power-lift recliners solve this problem with a lifting mechanism that lifts the chair to them. These...
BobVila

Feit Electric String Lights Review: Do They Work?

String lights are a traditional part of outdoor holiday decorating, but their appeal extends beyond a holiday season. Today’s outdoor string lights feature an array of bulb sizes, brightness levels, and even color options, and they’re well suited to nighttime entertaining any time of year. The best outdoor string lights are durable, made to weather the elements, and are easy to hang or attach to siding, trees, or columns.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Equipment#The Glasses#Anti Fog#Eye Protection#Buck#Concealer#Magid
adafruit.com

Combining safety glasses and hats into a SAFETY HAT #WearableWednesday

One of YouTube’s favorite makers tries her hand at some safety gear. Maybe not the most functional end product but the process is a fun ride. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
KTEN.com

The Best Paintball Masks For Glasses

Originally Posted On: https://paintballdeals.com/blogs/paintball-blog/the-best-paintball-masks-for-glasses. Wearing glasses with a paintball mask might seem difficult or even impossible. Fitting a mask over glasses is a task in itself, and even if you manage it, you’ll likely encounter problems with chafing as the rims of the glasses dig into your face. That’s not to mention the dreaded fogging, which can reduce your visibility to the point where you can’t see a thing!
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Travel Tech Organizers Keep Your Gear Untangled and Ready To Go

These days, everyone has more than one gadget. Every gadget has its own charger, maybe an adaptor, some headphones and probably other miscellaneous cords that seem to be required to keep it all functioning properly. This generally isn’t a problem if you’re staying put, but as soon as the need to travel even the smallest distance with all of your electronics, chaos ensues. Thankfully, there are plenty of nifty tech organizers here to save the day. Seriously, no more digging through backpacks and getting hands stuck in a tangle of wires. These travel tech organizers will make you want to transport...
TRAVEL
BobVila

The Best Table Lamps of 2021

Today’s lamps are manufactured in many different types of designs with a range of functions. Some are dimmable, and many others can do more than simply light up a room. Since numerous options are on the market, making a decision can be more involved than simply selecting one that provides a good light source.
ELECTRONICS
wfla.com

Best anti-chafing stick

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve experienced skin irritation from friction, like blisters, rug burns or runner’s rash, you have probably tried a number of different products for sensitive skin. Anti-chafing sticks are one of the best products for keeping skin eruptions, blistering, redness and chafing at bay. If you want to find one of the best anti-chafing sticks available, then the Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream is the perfect pick.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Modern Glass Home Elevators

The HomeLift is a home elevator designed by Alexander Lervik in collaboration with local manufacturer Aritco. The partnership created an elevator with a clear glass shaft to allow users to customize its interior, thereby becoming part of the home's interior design. The elevator can include wall art and Bolon carpeting....
HOME & GARDEN
WKRG

Best glass whiteboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The blackboard, and variations of it, have been in use since ancient times, while the whiteboard became prominent between the 1960s and the 1990s. Tempered-glass constructed whiteboards became available in the 2000s and are steadily growing in popularity, especially in collegiate settings. If you’re in the market for a new whiteboard, glass is simply the best you can get.
MANUFACTURING
BobVila

10 Bathroom Lighting Ideas for an Instant Update

Bathroom lighting can help style the space and add the functionality you desire. Whether you want an automated experience, bright overhead lighting, dim wall lighting, or something in between, there are so many bathroom lighting ideas to consider. And then there’s style! Do you want contemporary? Traditional? How about edgy? This roundup has something for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Anti-Thinning Shampoos for Men in 2021

Many men feel embarrassed and alone when it comes to confronting hair loss, but the truth is that the majority of men experience some level of hair loss or thinning. In fact, the American Hair Loss Association estimates that 85% of American men experience at least significant thinning by the time they’re 50. But hair loss doesn’t just affect middle-aged men — in fact, by the age of 35, two-thirds of men experience some hair loss. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to protect your mane, and, as with anything, it’s best to start early. One way to help...
HAIR CARE
BobVila

The Best Home Organization Services of 2021

If your home is cluttered and unorganized, you may feel anxious and scattered. If you’re ready to get organized but you’re not sure how to get rid of the clutter, it may be helpful to hire a home organization service. Professional organizers offer permanent solutions to achieve a tidy home by devising solutions and creating systems to store what you need in a way that works the best for you and your family. The best home organization services provide in-person, hands-on help or virtual appointments to help conquer the clutter. When you allow an experienced and professional home organization service to initiate sorting through your belongings, it can relieve some of the uncertainty of what to keep and what to get rid of in your home.
RETAIL
BobVila

The Best Garage Organization Companies of 2021

A garage adds additional square footage to a home, and it provides much-needed storage space for a variety of items. But many times, a garage becomes cluttered and crowded with tools, boxes, and seasonal decorations. If your garage no longer has room for your car or there’s no space to walk around, it’s time to declutter and organize your belongings. Luckily, the best garage organization companies offer storage solutions to tackle the clutter.
ECONOMY
WKRG

Best personal safety alarm for runners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which personal safety alarms for runners are best?. Although running can be a simple exercise, there is always something bad that can happen. You could injure yourself and become physically incapable of moving. You also never know when there might be dangerous people on your route. A personal safety alarm can be a lifesaver, as it can alert people nearby that you need help. If you’re looking for a personal safety alarm that has a long shelf life and easy activation, the BSAU eAlarm is the best choice.
RYAN LOCHTE
TrendHunter.com

Electronic Waste Glass Tiles

The Common Sands — Forite project has been created by Studio Plastique, Snøhetta and Fornace Brioni as an eco-friendly home decor product that would help to transform trash into treasure. The prototype project sees glass from electronic waste transformed into home decor tiles that could be used in the bathroom or kitchen just like a conventional tile. The tiles have been designed in two sizes and each feature a distinct expression due to the recycled nature to make no two quite alike.
ENVIRONMENT
FireRescue1

Best Drone for Public Safety: Matrice 300 RTK

With the H20 Series' 23X Hybrid Optical Zoom and thermal camera and the 15km range and IP45 rating of the M300 RTK, together they are the perfect tool for Search & Rescue, Situation Monitoring, and Hazmat Response. Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DJIEnterprise. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dji/. Website: https://bit.ly/YTM300.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

The Best Online Lighting Stores of 2021

The right lighting can make a house feel like a home. Besides providing utilitarian illumination, good lighting helps to shape your home’s ambiance. A new lighting fixture has the power to transform a space or tie a room together, and online lighting stores make buying new lighting easier than ever. You can find everything from eye-catching pendant lights to functional floor lamps, all from the comfort of your couch.
SHOPPING
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy