New York City guitarist and singer-songwriter Steve Conte is well aware: a reliable reputation goes a long way in the world of rock. That’s how he ended up a member of the New York Dolls for six years. When singer David Johansen sought to get the band back together after several decades apart, he asked around for a worthy guitarist. Conte’s name was suggested repeatedly and he joined the group in 2004 without an audition. (He stayed with the band until 2010.) And in between his six-string work with the likes of the Dolls, Peter Wolf, Eric Burdon of the Animals, Billy Squier and Michael Monroe …

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO