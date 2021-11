Grey’s Anatomy is making waves in Season 18 for the number of characters coming back to the show. After Season 17 saw the return of Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd and other fan favorites, the current season is sticking with the trend, bringing back multiple characters, including Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery. But not content to just rehash the past, the longtime ABC medical drama has added new characters to the mix as well. One of those who we haven’t seen much of yet is Dr. Michelle Lin, played by Lynn Chen. And her minor role on Grey's is about to change.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO