The Alachua County Public Schools mask mandate now runs through early December

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a news conference Tuesday to say that masks are now optional for elementary school students. The announcement came as COVID-19 positivity rates continue to fall and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those five years of age and older. “The Superintendent’s decision today has been based on the continued decrease in positivity rates, hospitalizations, and other metrics established by medical experts. As we continue to trend in the correct direction, we will also need to prioritize safety by recommending that children and adults get vaccinated while still maintaining mask-wearing to optimize prevention against COVID-19,”...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO