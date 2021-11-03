CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

The Alachua County Public Schools mask mandate now runs through early December

By Matthew Bell
wuft.org
 8 days ago

The Alachua County School Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to extend the mask mandate for students through Dec. 6. On Dec. 7, parents will be allowed to opt-out students from wearing masks. The ruling also established that following winter break,...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Mask mandate lifted in Tupelo Schools, now optional

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District lifted its mask mandate. According to the district’s website, leaders voted Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9 to lift the mandate. Masks are now optional for all students and staff. The school district will only put a student in quarantine if the student...
TUPELO, MS
WCJB

Future of Alachua County Public Schools up for discussion with community engagement campaign launch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of Alachua County Public Schools are up for discussion as part of a new community engagement campaign.  The event called ‘Transformation in Progress’ will highlight new developments in schools and the challenges facing local students, their families and district teachers and staff. Hearing from the community is the main goal of the event, as the district is working to create a new strategic plan for the future of public schools.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
kvrr.com

Fargo Public Schools drops mask mandate during after hours events

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Face coverings will no longer be required in school buildings during non-instructional hours in the Fargo Public School District. Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says the decision was made following discussion with Fargo Cass Public Health and the State Department of Health. Gandhi says that while masks will continue...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Alachua County, FL
Education
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
rewind943.com

Mask mandate dropped in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board unanimously voted to end its mask mandate Tuesday evening based on the improvement of COVID-19 numbers in the area. Case reduction. Board member Charlie Patterson, who originally proposed the measure on a temporary basis in September, made the motion to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
CBS Miami

Masks Now Optional For All Public School Students In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a news conference Tuesday to say that masks are now optional for elementary school students. The announcement came as COVID-19 positivity rates continue to fall and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those five years of age and older. “The Superintendent’s decision today has been based on the continued decrease in positivity rates, hospitalizations, and other metrics established by medical experts. As we continue to trend in the correct direction, we will also need to prioritize safety by recommending that children and adults get vaccinated while still maintaining mask-wearing to optimize prevention against COVID-19,”...
MIAMI, FL
WNDU

Dozens plea to Bridgman Public Schools for mask mandate

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 100 people signed a petition that was recently submitted to the Bridgman Public Schools’ superintendent and school board, asking for face masks to be required. Currently, 10 percent of the district, including staff and students, is in quarantine. Superintendent Shane Peters e-mailed parents to...
BRIDGMAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 4#District 2
live5news.com

Mask mandate lifted for Charleston County School District students and staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, students and staff in the Charleston County School District will be able to walk into their classrooms mask-free. The district voted to lift the mask mandate at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Following the decision to lift the mask mandate, the district spokesperson Andy...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
michiganradio.org

School mask mandates in some Michigan counties have expiration dates now that kids' COVID vaccine is available

The clock is ticking on public health orders requiring students and school staff to wear masks in several Michigan counties. The orders are tied to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven. In Kalamazoo County, the mask mandate for kids eleven and under will lapse six weeks after the pediatric COVID vaccine became available. In Kent and Ottawa counties, they’ll lapse sixty days after that date.
MICHIGAN STATE
11Alive

Newton County School System will no longer mandate masks

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County School System (NCSS) will no longer mandate masks beginning Monday, Nov. 8 the superintendent announced Saturday. Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the district will lift the mask mandate implemented on Aug. 9. but masks will still be strongly encouraged. Fuhrey cited the drop in COVID...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
usf.edu

Mask opt-out rules are beginning for Palm Beach County public schools

Students in Palm Beach County can go to school with or without masks depending on their parents’ wishes starting Monday, according to the school district. The move came after a ruling Friday by Division of Administrative Hearings Deputy Chief Judge Brian A. Newman, who decided a group of school districts failed to prove that the Florida Health Department’s emergency rule, which allows parents to opt their child out of quarantining or wearing a mask, illegally overstepped its legislative authority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Union County Public Schools move to optional face masks

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The superintendent of Union County Public Schools said face masks will be optional in schools starting Monday. Masks will still be required on school buses. According to a call that went out to parents, this decision was made because of the county’s declining coronavirus positivity rate. School officials said they […]
UNION COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy