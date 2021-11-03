CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Sweetie, And Ed Sheeran To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Saweetie will be taking over Saturday Night Live (SNL) as this month’s musical guests, the NBC series confirmed on Tuesday (November 2). Sheeran will be able to take the stage on November 6, following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis last month. Taylor Swift also has...

www.udiscovermusic.com

