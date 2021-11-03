Kaleb Beasley hunting top cornerback ranking, earning major SEC offers

The division races at the Securities and Exchange Commission became a clearer focus on Saturday night. #1 ranked Georgia finished the SEC East Championships hours after beating Florida 34-7 thanks to fellow Bulldogs of Mississippi State, who dumped 12th in Kentucky 31-17. Mike Leach put in a solid defensive effort that kept the Wildcats 216 yards off attack. The loss drops Kentucky to 4-2 in the SEC, but since one of those two losses came to Georgia, the tie break confirmed that Kirby Smart would head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship for the fourth time in the past five years.

