Takeaways: Kirby Smart addresses QBs, rankings and more on Tuesday

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country - according to the College Football Playoff Committee. Kirby Smart’s undefeated Bulldogs have used two quarterbacks, a slew of running backs and a killer defense to smother opponents on the way to the top. The Bulldogs take on Missouri this week, but the Tigers are not considered by experts to have much chance to trip up the Dawgs. FanDuel lists Georgia as a 38-point favorite for this weekend’s game in Athens.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO