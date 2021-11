Office 2021 is the latest version of Microsoft's office suite that’s probably more widely used than all other desktop applications in the world. The new iteration is faster and has some welcome additions—now shipping with Microsoft Teams and adding on-the-fly translation of foreign languages to Outlook, for example. Office 2021 is not a revolutionary change to the killer suite, but that's okay. If you've used recent versions of the suite, you'll find the 2021 version to be a comfortingly familiar experience, with a low learning curve. Once you upgrade, you can get back to work quickly, yet you'll also find enough new touches for it to be worth the money. Office 2021 is a clear Editors' Choice winner for office suites.

