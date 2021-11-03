CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD hold above key 0.7130 level post-strong NZ jobs data as focus turns to Fed

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7140, having bounced from its...

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Pares Gains After Dismal UK GDP, Eying YTD Lows

GBP/USD remains negative despite modest intraday gains from the YTD lows. Disappointing UK GDP report capped the pound gains. BoE’s stance remains dovish, keeping the sellers active. The GBP/USD poses a negative outlook as the entire week sees a huge downfall amid broader risk-off sentiment and Brexit concerns. -Are you looking for CFD brokers? Take … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Posts Fresh Yearly Highs Above 95.00

DXY adds small gains and reaches new YTD peaks. US inflation remains high at multidecade high levels. On Thursday, the bond market will be closed. US Dollar Index (DXY) price analysis suggests a bullish picture as the price marks fresh yearly highs above the 95.00 handle on the day. As measured by the US Dollar … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Falls, 0.7289 Key Level Holds After Dismal Job

The AUD/USD pair could extend its downside movement as long as it stays under the 61.8% retracement level. A minor sideways movement could bring fresh selling opportunities. The descending pitchfork’s lower median line could be used as a downside target. The AUD/USD price dropped as much as 0.7287 level today, where it has found support. … Continued.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Nzd#Price Action#Nzd Usd#Fed#Fx
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY GBP/JPY – 11 Nov 2021

In today’s free forex signals, we have brought GBP/JPY buy call. The GBP/JPY pair is trading in the red at the 152.64 level at writing. The pressure is high, so the pair could extend its sell-off anytime. Still, from the technical point of view, the price reached a support zone, that’s why I’ll look for … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD found strong support at the 100-DMA, hovers around 0.7035

The NZD/USD slides for the third day in a row, down 0.36%, trading at 0.7034 during the New York session at the time of writing. Early in the Asian Pacific session, the New Zealand dollar capped its …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns surging inflation isn't solely due to the economy reopening - and notes he predicted the spike

Michael Burry warned that surging US inflation isn't merely a byproduct of the economy opening up again after pandemic restrictions, and nodded to the fact that he predicted the spike, in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday. "Inflation ... it's not just reopening anymore, folks," he tweeted. "Not that anyone could...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The massive gains for freshly-minted meme stock Avis are throwing off a 100-year-old indicator that's historically predicted big market moves

The latest meme stock is muddling a century-old indicator that predicts market moves. Avis joined the meme stock ranks this year with a surge of over 600%, with much of the gains coming this month alone. The steep rise in the share price - somewhat spurred by a tweet from none other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk casting doubt on a deal with Avis rival Hertz - are throwing off the 137-year-old Dow Jones Transportation Average.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

FxWirePro:GBP/NZD trends higher, but faces potential pitfalls

GBP/NZD strengthened initially on Tuesday but ran out of steam as traders were defensive ahead of Thursdays UK Q3 GDP data. The pair hit daily high at 1.9043 and was last trading at 1.9007 in late US …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Forecast: Correcting From $1,832 as Yields Rebound, Eying US CPI

The gold price reverses from a two-month high and snaps a four-day uptrend. A reflation fears spike precedes US CPI, worsening market sentiment. Concerns about stimulus in China contribute to the risk-off mood. The gold price forecast is bullish for now. However, the yellow metal may find some corrective downside before continuing the uptrend. -Are … Continued.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Turns Positive Above 0.74, Awaits US PPI, Fed

AUD/USD price turns positive above 0.7400 despite weak risk sentiment. Investors expect a further aggressive tone from the FOMC. Traders await US PPI and Powell’s speech in the New York session. The AUD/USD price reversed an intraday decline below 0.7400 and renewed daily highs in the last hour, despite no continuation. The pair last moved … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Moving Into A Corrective Phase, Aims At 112.56

The USD/JPY pair could extend its downside movement as long as it stays within the descending pitchfork’s body. Escaping from the major triangle pattern signalled that we may have a corrective phase. A larger downside movement could be activated by a valid breakdown below the 38.2% retracement level. Our USD/JPY forecast sees the pair trading … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD: Potential to test the 0.7215 resistance – ANZ

Economists at ANZ expect the NZD to enjoy the tailwind of rate hikes expected from the Reserve Bank of New Zeland (RBNZ). Treasury yields rose across the curve following hawkish commentary from a …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES

