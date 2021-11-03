CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Toys of 2021 for Big Kids

By Jessica Hartshorn, Rebecca Rakowitz,, Jenna Wirth
 8 days ago

Children in kindergarten and elementary school start thinking more deeply,...

coolthings.com

The Coolest Kids Toys Of The 2021 Holiday Season

Yes, it’s that time of the year again. You know… the time you do holiday shopping for the kids early, so you don’t run out of the good toys like what usually happens during crunch time. While new toys will undoubtedly come out by the time December rolls around, getting the kids covered early is a great way to make sure the holidays run a whole lot smoother. Plus, there’s that supply chain thing that could make Christmas shopping a whole lot more stressful the longer you wait to get it done.
Parents Magazine

How to Teach Any Child to Draw

Imagine putting your 6-year-old out on a soccer field and expecting them to score a goal when they'd never practiced dribbling before. Or handing them a musical instrument and waiting for them to bust out one of Mozart's sonatas, only they hadn't been taught actual notes. You wouldn't do it, right? And if you did, they'd probably hate it (and possibly you too) and never want to play again. When it comes to drawing or painting in the early grades, students are often told to "express their creativity" rather than being instructed in any systematic way. The problem with that method: "Kids who haven't learned core art skills tend to grow dissatisfied with their drawings, decide art isn't for them, and quit," says Bette Fetter, a former illustrator working in early-childhood education who founded Young Rembrandts, nationwide drawing classes for kids ages 3 to 12. Have you ever heard a kid say, "I can't draw" or "I'm just not good at art"?
Parents Magazine

Best Toys of 2021 for Preschoolers

Once kids reach age 3, imagination and play take off in wild new directions! The two dozen toys here reflect a diversity of interests: art toys, surprise toys, vehicles, games, and playsets with characters ripe for made-up storylines.
TODAY.com

The 6 best toys from the Parents Best Toys 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. The holiday...
POPSUGAR

The Best Educational Toys For 5-Year-Olds in 2021

If you're on the hunt for a fun yet useful and enriching gift for the 5-year-old in your life, whether you're the parent or the cool aunt or uncle, we're here to help! The not-so-little one in your life is embarking on their kindergarten adventures, learning what they like, how to express themselves, different skills, and enhancing their development. We rounded up the best educational gifts on the market that the 5-year-old youngsters will actually use and cherish. It's the best of both worlds — these picks are fun and entertaining yet enriching. From STEM-based gifts to toys that are interactive, shop our top picks ahead.
New York Post

The 20 best CoComelon toys that kids will love for Christmas 2021

Peas, peas — it’s time to eat your peas. Yes, yes, yes — it’s also time to shop for the best Cocomelon toys. Whether you’re a parent who relies on CoComelon to have your baby and toddler happy in the high chair or you babysit and know exactly how much this show is loved, finding anything with JJs face on it is like you won the lotto.
wichitabyeb.com

The 25 best toddler toys as chosen by a toddler

Shopping for a toddler is tough. Sometimes you never know what toys kids will love or which ones will end up collecting dust. It’s now the time of year, friends, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and other siblings will begin to ask for your child’s wishlist. You may be lost and scrambling for ideas on what to get. As the parent of a spoiled 2-year-old, I want to share with you what gifts our child has loved and what she’ll be getting under the tree from Santa.
koxe.com

Toys for Kids Signup Begins Today at Grand Starz

The annual Toys for Kids signup begins today, Monday, November 1. Parents who need assistance providing Christmas for their kids can sign up on Monday and Tuesday, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Grand Starz. Bring parent’s ID and children’s social security number. If you have any donations for Toys for Kids, you can also drop those off during the times above. Grand Starz is located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood.
KRON4

Best Melissa & Doug toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Melissa & Doug make toys for the way kids play. They are hand-on toys that encourage kids to imagine, explore, solve problems and create things on their own. The focus is on high-quality wood toys, but they also have toys made of metal, plastic and fabric.
Parents Magazine

5 Little Ways to Raise an Adventurous Kid

When it comes to adventure, I almost always play it safe. But when I was 23, I pushed my fear to its limits by going on a hot-air-balloon ride in New Mexico. I was exhilarated after trying something that made me feel so free, but little did I know that less than six hours later I would be in a terrible rollover accident in an SUV on the way to the airport.
WKRG

Best superhero toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since superheroes first became popular in the 1930s, some have disappeared into obscurity, while others have stood the test of time. Superman, Batman, and Captain America have become household names thanks to their comic books and blockbuster movies. Naturally, superhero...
wfla.com

Best Powerpuff Girls toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you believe it or not, the ’90s were over more than three decades ago, so it’s no wonder that there is a strong sense of nostalgia attached with that time period now. When you think back, you probably can remember ubiquitous staples from then like Beanie Babies, Tamagotchis and Nintendo. But one of the most popular toys at the time were the Powerpuff Girls — beloved by both adults and children alike. Regardless if you were a ’90s kid or are just getting into the series, the BeMyCrafts Powerpuff Girls Crochet Dolls are a solid choice.
momjunction.com

15 Best Alphabet Learning Toys For Toddlers In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. It’s common knowledge that children always learn faster through play and when they have fun....
WDTN

How to buy toys for the kids in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to look for when buying toys for kids If you’ve ever tried to buy toys for the kids in your life, you know that choosing the perfect toy amongst hundreds of items lining the toy aisle is no easy feat. While a toy must be […]
WGN TV

Best Toothless toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dreamworks released the first “How to Train Your Dragon” over a decade ago and the tale of Hiccup and Toothless soared to the top of the box office. From the major movies to the shorts to the TV show, the franchise has quickly become a beloved classic.
Parents Magazine

36 Fun Ways Decorate to Get the Kids Excited for the Holidays

Every twinkly light sparks wonder in kids, so we asked parents how they amp up anticipation and add a little extra magic to this dazzling time of year. Pick a motif (candy canes, woodland creatures, plaids), and go all in. Melody Peralta, a mom of two in Riverside, California, starts each year with a mood board to corral her ideas and inspiration. "Last year we did a Nutcracker ballet theme. The year before that it was mid-century modern. Think The Jetsons!" Peralta says. "One idea I'm considering for this Christmas is Santa's Workshop and trimming the tree in miniature toys."
theloopnewspaper.com

Collecting toys for our kids

It's that time of year of year again as we gear up for Toys for Tots in our community. This truly has been a community effort and the response has always been fantastic! Between our "Christmas in July" and our Toys for Tots in December, we managed to collect over 1,200 toys last year, all of which stayed in our town!
Parents Magazine

Is It Mean to Trick Your Kid Into Thinking You Ate Their Halloween Candy? Reddit Says Yes

Trick-or-treating has come and gone—and it was so fun, especially for those families who skipped it last year because of the pandemic. But some parents seem to have a few more tricks up their sleeves. It involves letting kids think their treats disappeared, and one parent thinks the whole trend is anything but sweet. The person took to Reddit to vent about it.
kynt1450.com

Yankton Toys For Kids Returns

Community-wide agencies, organizations and volunteers are partnering to make the holidays brighter this year through the annual Yankton Toys for Kids program. The Yankton Toys for Kids wish list is being compiled for children in need, under the age of 18, who live in Yankton County. An agency referral is required to qualify for the Yankton Toys for Kids program.
