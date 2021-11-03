CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily briefing: On Cincinnati, Scott Frost and Clay Helton’s fit

By Ivan Maisel about 12 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JaPB_0clFvk5800
Coach Luke Fickell and Cincinnati are No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

A tough road for Cincinnati

The good news for Cincinnati, which was No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, is that if Alabama stays at No. 2, it will play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and that No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State must play one another. That means there will be room for the Bearcats to move. The bad news is, although No. 6 is the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team, it is dispiriting for a team that went on the road to give No. 10 Notre Dame its only loss, and by double digits. The Irish have a decent chance of finishing 11-1, and a lot can happen in four weeks, but the way the rankings begin spells out how difficult it will be for Cincinnati to reach the national semifinals.

Is Scott Frost Nebraska’s Frank Beamer?

Scott Frost meets most issues head on; it’s one of the qualities of his personality that you figure out about him shortly after you meet him. Frost gave a blunt assessment Monday of how his Nebraska Cornhuskers have fallen short in his four seasons at his alma mater. He also pointed out how close the Huskers have been to breaking through their culture of defeat. Reading those comments made me think of Frank Beamer, the patron saint of struggling coaches. Virginia Tech hung in there with Beamer as he went 24-40-2 in his first six seasons, including 2-8-1 in 1992, Year Six. Beamer went 214-81, with 13 10-win seasons, with the Hokies before leaving in 2015. Virginia Tech stood out for its patience then.

Clay Helton to Georgia Southern makes sense

Clay Helton landing at Georgia Southern just makes so much sense. He grew up in the south, was educated in the south and he thinks and reacts like a lot of people I grew up with; maybe that’s why I marveled that he landed the USC job and lasted with the Trojans as long as he did. Do I think Helton is the next Sonny Dykes — a coach who didn’t win enough in California but will thrive on native soil? I have no idea. But Georgia Southern has a legacy of success, football is important to the school and Helton doesn’t need to be taught what a meat-and-three is. He fits at Georgia Southern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart weigh in on Nebraska's Scott Frost decision

There have been plenty of opinions on Nebraska’s decision to keep Scott Frost in Lincoln. Two of those came from FOX Sports personalities. Matt Leinart and Colin Cowherd voiced their thoughts on Twitter Monday night after Nebraska announced Frost will be the Cornhuskers coach next year. They both defended the decision despite Nebraska’s record the last few years.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
California, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA Today

True or false: Jimmy Lake is a worse head coach than Clay Helton

Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it’s not obvious which coach is worse. They’re both horrible. It’s just that we’ve seen Helton wreck...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Former USC coach Clay Helton hired to helm Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern hired former Southern California coach Clay Helton on Tuesday, just seven weeks after USC fired him. Helton was the first coach fired this season, two games into his eighth season at USC. The 49-year-old was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017. Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season. The Eagles are last in the Sun Belt’s East Division heading into Saturday’s game against No. 21 Coastal Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Scott Frost
Omaha.com

Scott Frost's to-do list for turning around Husker football in 2022

LINCOLN — Trev Alberts tried to keep his notes to a single page that he’d share with Scott Frost at the end of the season. As the Nebraska football season spiraled to a fifth straight losing year, Alberts and Frost’s Sunday afternoon meetings grew longer and longer until the point where the duo had all of their ideas on the table and Frost, according to Alberts, submitted a plan.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha.com

Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's loss to Purdue

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference following Nebraska's loss to Purdue. Then scroll down to see more videos from the game including Sam McKewon's postgame breakdown, former Husker Adam Carriker's gut reaction and more interviews with Husker players. Video: Husker football vs. Purdue postgame interviews and analysis. Check...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA Today

Clay Helton about to land a new head coaching job -- guess where?

It has only been a couple of months since the USC Trojans finally decided to fire Clay Helton and send him packing. The move that was long overdue finally happened after an embarrassing loss to Stanford in Los Angeles. That prompted Mike Bohn to tab Donte Williams as the interim head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#College Football Playoff#American Football#Daily Briefing#Notre Dame#Irish#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Huskers#Hokies
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former USC coach Clay Helton emerges as top candidate for open FBS job, per report

Clay Helton may have landed his next job, and it’s in the Southeast. Helton has emerged as the top target for the Georgia Southern head coaching job. Expect a deal to be finalized in the near future, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported similar news about Helton, who was fired by USC in September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the Trojans’ coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
AllTrojans

USC OLB Drake Jackson Shares Opinion on Clay Helton's New Job

2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for the USC Trojans. It all started with the abrupt firing of USC head coach Clay Helton, on September 13 after a 42-28 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. Following week two, the Men of Troy proceeded to lose three 'win-able' matchups at home, and one in South Bend.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy