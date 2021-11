It was a bracingly chilly day for the inaugural Mountain Creek Memorial Ride for Paul Hanson and Jason Rinker. The ride, the first of an annual event, brought in 40 contestants to ride in three races and jump events for trophies in honor of Rinker and Hanson. Mountain Creek also honored them with a tribute on the 2021 bike park pass, which includes a photo of Rinker performing a trick on a mountain bike. Hanson took the photograph.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO