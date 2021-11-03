CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Spears Pushes to Immediately End Britney’s Conservatorship Ahead of Crucial Hearing

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IfoD_0clFufhi00

Britney Spears ’ father, Jamie Spears , has filed court documents requesting that Britney Spears’ conservatorship be terminated immediately, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone .

The request was filed Monday, Nov. 1 — just under two weeks before a major Nov. 12 hearing where the full termination of the conservatorship was already going to be considered. In the new filing, Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten , appeared to call for a hastening of that move, writing, “Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.”

Weingarten went on to call the request “unconditional” and claimed that Jamie “does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation.” The filing continued: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.”

Weingarten did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comments. A lawyer for Britney Spears also did not immediately return a request for comment.

At the end of September, Jamie was officially suspended from his role as conservator of Britney’s $60 million estate. That move was expected, as Jamie had filed a petition to step down from the conservatorship in August , although, in the intervening month, there was additional bickering as Jamie pushed to end the conservatorship quickly and block Britney’s potential replacement. Ultimately, the judge approved Britney’s choice of a certified public accountant, John Zabel, to assume control of her finances as her conservatorship winds down.

But in recent court documents, as People previously reported, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, raised questions about Jamie’s ostensible eagerness to end the conservatorship sooner rather than later. Back in August, Rosengart sent discovery requests to Jamie, while on Oct. 1 he requested that Jamie be deposed. Rosengart is reportedly seeking information about everything from Jamie’s business dealings and the role of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment group as business manager for Britney’s estate, to the alleged surveillance and security apparatus Jamie imposed upon his daughter.

In his recent filing, Rosengart wondered if Jamie’s eagerness to end the conservatorship was “motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August.”

In the midst of all this, Britney has been airing her grievances about her conservatorship and her family on Instagram. As The New York Post reports, in a since-deleted post originally shared Tuesday, Nov. 2, Spears claimed her mother, Lynne, was responsible for convincing Jamie to start the conservatorship. The post featured an image with the quote, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” while in the caption, Britney wrote, “[M]y dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Ex-Managers Fight Financial Subpoenas, Deny Listening Device

Britney Spears’ ex-managers are fighting her demand they cough up financial records from the start of her embattled conservatorship through 2018 and denying any knowledge of a listening device placed in the pop star’s bedroom. In new documents signed Friday and obtained by Rolling Stone, lawyers for Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group argue there’s no evidence of “extrinsic fraud” on the part of the singer’s former management team that would entitle Spears to subpoena documents from prior accounting periods previously approved by the court. They claim only records from the conservatorship’s currently disputed 12th Accounting period that started on Jan....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Satan, Not Travis Scott, Is to Blame for Astroworld Tragedy, TikTok Geniuses Declare

During times of mass tragedy, it’s natural for people to seek answers to difficult questions. In the wake of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Friday, many people have been asking why, exactly, eight concertgoers between the ages of 14 and 27 died. Some are questioning what happened in that crush of people, as Travis Scott took the stage. Others are asking if the culture of his shows — and of his notoriously aggressive mosh pits — should be reexamined. Still others are asking if there’s someone even more notorious than the Houston rapper who should be blamed: Satan. On TikTok,...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears had the shadiest response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new book

Fans are saying Britney Spears is officially back after the singer threw some serious shade at her sister on Instagram yesterday (13 October). ICYMI, earlier this week Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said. In a post on socials about the book, she said: "I know I still have A LOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kevin Federline's lawyer says Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect their kids' custody agreement

The recent major change in Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely won’t have an impact on her custody agreement with Kevin Federline regarding their two children. Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Fox News that the duo has successfully worked out a custody agreement over the years that allows her to see their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as much as she wants. As a result, even if her recent legal victory in court leads to the end of her highly controversial conservatorship, Kaplan doesn’t believe the former couple's agreement will be revisited in any legal sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Lynne Spears is requesting that Britney's estate pay for more than $600,000 worth of legal fees linked to her efforts to end to the conservatorship

A new court filing from Lynne Spears' requests that her daughter's conservatorship estate pay her legal fees. The petition says Lynne's retained counsel was working to benefit Britney over the last two years. One firm is billing $504,000, while a second firm's total payment would be $146,548. Filed by Lynne...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Is ‘Concerned’ About Her ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears said her mother Lynne was ‘concerned’ about her behavior, claiming she was ‘acting weird.’. Britney Spears, 39, shared how “concerned” her mother Lynne Spears, 66, was about her in a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted. “My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ the pop star wrote in the caption of the social media share, later celebrating her family “exiting” out of her life and declaring herself free from the “family business,” reported the Daily Mail. The post featured white text against a black background that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Warns Family What To Fear If She Does An Interview

Britney Spears issued a warning to family members complicit in her conservatorship in a new Instagram post on Friday. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” the pop star wrote in a lengthy caption detailing her excitement, fears and confusion about the possible end of the highly restrictive legal arrangement she’s been under since 2008 when she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Here’s What Britney Spears’ Attorney Wants To Ask Her Dad About Under Oath

Britney Spears' attorney is planning to grill her father over how much money he and her business managers reaped from the pop star's estate, and he's seeking extensive documentation about other actions during the conservatorship, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The Oct. 28 document, made public Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy