Jamie Spears Pushes to Immediately End Britney’s Conservatorship Ahead of Crucial Hearing

Britney Spears ’ father, Jamie Spears , has filed court documents requesting that Britney Spears’ conservatorship be terminated immediately, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone .

The request was filed Monday, Nov. 1 — just under two weeks before a major Nov. 12 hearing where the full termination of the conservatorship was already going to be considered. In the new filing, Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten , appeared to call for a hastening of that move, writing, “Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.”

Weingarten went on to call the request “unconditional” and claimed that Jamie “does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation.” The filing continued: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.”

Weingarten did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comments. A lawyer for Britney Spears also did not immediately return a request for comment.

At the end of September, Jamie was officially suspended from his role as conservator of Britney’s $60 million estate. That move was expected, as Jamie had filed a petition to step down from the conservatorship in August , although, in the intervening month, there was additional bickering as Jamie pushed to end the conservatorship quickly and block Britney’s potential replacement. Ultimately, the judge approved Britney’s choice of a certified public accountant, John Zabel, to assume control of her finances as her conservatorship winds down.

But in recent court documents, as People previously reported, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, raised questions about Jamie’s ostensible eagerness to end the conservatorship sooner rather than later. Back in August, Rosengart sent discovery requests to Jamie, while on Oct. 1 he requested that Jamie be deposed. Rosengart is reportedly seeking information about everything from Jamie’s business dealings and the role of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment group as business manager for Britney’s estate, to the alleged surveillance and security apparatus Jamie imposed upon his daughter.

In his recent filing, Rosengart wondered if Jamie’s eagerness to end the conservatorship was “motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August.”

In the midst of all this, Britney has been airing her grievances about her conservatorship and her family on Instagram. As The New York Post reports, in a since-deleted post originally shared Tuesday, Nov. 2, Spears claimed her mother, Lynne, was responsible for convincing Jamie to start the conservatorship. The post featured an image with the quote, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” while in the caption, Britney wrote, “[M]y dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”