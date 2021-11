How to be SAFE boating when the water temperature is cold. When the air temperature warms up in spring or remains warm in fall, we tend to think we're safe on boats. Not true. What you really need to think about is the air temperature PLUS the water temperature. If the two add up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or below, you absolutely should wear a lifejacket when sailing or going out on any boat. For example, if the air temperature is 60 degrees in November, yet the water is 57 degrees, you're in the danger zone. Wear a lifejacket. Wear a wetsuit for paddling. Some say it's dry suit time! Some paddlers wait until the water temperature is in the low 50s for dry suits.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO