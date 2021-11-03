CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Slooten reveals her vision for a more inclusive fashion industry in a live Dezeen 15 interview

By Lizzie Crook
Dezeen
 8 days ago

On day three of the Dezeen 15 festival, Amber Slooten of digital fashion brand The Fabricant will explain how technology could create an equitable fashion industry that rewards talent regardless of background. Watch live now. The Fabricant's manifesto proposes the use of technologies such as blockchain...

Fast Company

Gather offers a more inclusive vision of the metaverse—no VR required

On a recent tour of company headquarters, Gather founder and CEO Phillip Wang showed off some of the typical tech office attractions: plenty of conference rooms for private meetings, places to relax or have spontaneous conversations with coworkers, a secure area only unlockable by employees, and even a scenic roof deck. Some employees having a client meeting stopped to wave as we passed by.
TECHNOLOGY
Dezeen

Space Popular sets out its vision for digital portals made of virtual textiles

Day six of the Dezeen 15 virtual festival saw architects Lara Lesmes and Fredrik Hellberg of Space Popular explain their idea for "a civic infrastructure for virtual teleportation" in a live video interview. "Rather than swap pages when we switch tabs or click a link, we replace the entire environment...
DESIGN
Time Out Global

Melbourne Fashion Week events that are putting inclusivity centre stage

Melbourne Fashion Week is the highlight of every fashionista's calendar. This year MFW is offering something for everyone. Every year the calls for increased diversity and inclusivity on the runways of fashion weeks around the world get louder and louder. This year, Melbourne Fashion Week is bringing inclusivity to the catwalk with runways and pop-up shops celebrating diversity of culture, gender expression and more.
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

NIFT Alumni knocking the door of the Fashion Industry with Khadi in High-end Fashion

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Khadi is the fabric of unity from the holy land of India, having the potential to become the market leader in high fashion and lifestyle for the world," says the Founder and Creative Director of WARDANtrade;, Wardan Chandra Basu, 26, an alumnus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How a New Generation of Menswear Designers Is Keeping Ancient Batik Prints Alive

For centuries, craftspeople from Southeast Asia to West Africa have used wax resist dyeing to create textile designs of stunning complexity and rich, durable color. To this day, traditional batik artists use hand-applied block prints and freehand drawing techniques that have been passed down over generations and yet allow for painterly flair and creativity, making every piece unique. In batik’s spiritual home of Indonesia, many designs have royal and aristocratic origins, and the fabrics continue to play a special role in ceremonial and national dress. But renewed interest in vintage and modern batik stretches far beyond, from collectors and aesthetes to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

We Are All Living in a Post-Genre Fashion Future

“An $800 tracksuit is not a tracksuit. A $1,000 denim jacket is not a denim jacket. They're tuxedos in different forms,” Telfar Clemens said in a recent interview. Beyond semiotics, the New York-based designer’s observation perfectly captures the fashion’s post-genre future. Fashion has always been playing with hybrids, and the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Rami Ismail: “The work’s never done on making the games industry more equal, inclusive, and diverse”

Rami Ismail is first and foremost a game developer, but these days he’s known to wear a number of hats. He’s an industry ambassador, a consultant, a curator, a public speaker, a business person, a podcaster, a marketeer, but at the end of the day, he says, “I’m still a programmer. I’m a game developer by trade, I can’t not make video games.”
VIDEO GAMES
mibiz.com

Software engineer paves way for inclusion in tech industry

Jessa Challa’s interest in geographic information system (GIS) mapping led her to start working in 2019 as a software engineer at Grand Rapids-based tech firm Mallowfields LLC. In September, she became CEO of the company. Challa wants to make the tech industry more accessible and inviting to everyone, which she contributes to by teaching free coding classes at the Grand Rapids chapter of virtual software bootcamp Grand Circus. Challa also created a GIS mapping tool in July that locates businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) individuals to help connect people with minority-owned businesses. On Oct. 25, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce awarded Challa with the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion award at the group’s annual EPIC Awards gala. She spoke with MiBiz about her latest software projects, an online minority-owned business directory she created, and why it’s important to promote equity and inclusion within the tech industry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Footwear News

The Biggest M&A Deals in the Footwear & Fashion Industry in 2021

While many would-be acquirers stayed on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the mergers-and-acquisitions market heated up in 2021, thanks to powerhouse brands and retailers expanding their reach into fast-growing markets. Much of the action was centered around the hot athletic lifestyle and athleisure spaces. In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquiring Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s activewear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon. No deal is generating more buzz than Authentic Brand Group’s forthcoming acquisition of Reebok for $2.1 billion. (It’s expected to become official in...
BUSINESS
newschain

How to avoid greenwashing in the fast fashion industry

As world leaders gather at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, fashion brands big and small have been ramping up their sustainability efforts. Last month, for instance, ASOS announced a new goal to achieve a net-zero impact on the environment by 2030, while Primark revealed its clothes will be made using recycled or “more sustainably sourced materials” by the same year.
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Creating a sustainable future is "a design challenge" says Bjarke Ingels at COP26

Daily COP26 briefing: today's COP26 briefing includes hydrogen-powered flights, an Architects Climate Action Network talk and Bjarke Ingels on a "hedonistic" future. Throughout COP26, we are publishing regular updates of what's happening at the conference and surrounding events. See all our COP26 coverage here. A "hedonistic" future could be better...
DESIGN
Dezeen

Sabi textile range by Louise Sigvardt for Kvadrat

Dezeen Showroom: Sabi is a series of woolen upholstery textiles from Danish brand Kvadrat, which plays with the perception of colour, textures and layers. Created by Copenhagen-based designer Louise Sigvardt, the Sabi textiles use a traditional dobby weave and are crafted with yarn made from virgin wool and post-industrial recycled wool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dezeen

Nine interior design degree courses on Dezeen Courses

Want to further your education in interior design? Check out nine postgraduate interior design courses in the UK, USA, Switzerland, Italy and Spain listed on Dezeen Courses. While undergraduate interior design programmes centre on teaching basic, necessary skills, postgraduate courses allow students to specialise in specific areas of the discipline.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Sculpture Highlights the Messy Side of Fashion

A sculpture made entirely of recycled jeans has become a conversation starter for attendees at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, colloquially known as COP26, in Glasgow last week—and according to its creators, that was exactly its intention. Located in London’s Grosvenor Square, the 16-foot wide “Messy the COP Ness Monster” installation is made of upcycled jeans with scales crafted from jean back pockets and a neck made of denim waistbands. A play on “Nessie the Loch Ness Monster,” Messy’s name intends to show that, unlike the Scottish folklore character, “there is nothing mythical about circular design or the environmental...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dezeen

IE School of Architecture and Design launches Entrepreneurship Challenge

Dezeen promotion: the IE School of Architecture and Design has launched a new edition of its MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge, which calls for designers to solve the challenges currently facing the built environment. The school calls for individuals working in interior design, civil engineering, architecture, urban design, planning, and construction to...
VISUAL ART

