ShowBiz Minute: Batali, DiCaprio, Gucci

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case; Leonardo DiCaprio...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at Cop26

Leonardo DiCaprio has made an appearance at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. The Hollywood star, 46, was pictured at the conference surrounded by an entourage and wearing a blue suit featuring a colourful lapel pin. He has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment,...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Bezos teases DiCaprio after gal pal Sanchez caught giving Leo eyes

Jeff Bezos teased legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio Monday, after video surfaced of the. Amazon billionaire’s gal pal, Lauren Sanchez, giving the “Titanic” actor a star-struck look at a party. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” Bezos wrote Monday, alongside an image of Bezos leaning over a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Reynolds, King

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees for her debut; Ryan Reynolds: The goal is to take Wrexham to the Premier League; Regina King cements her career at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Baldwin, Pitt, CMAs

How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting; California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal; The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaboration. (Oct. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CALIFORNIA, MO
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Johnson, Gabriel, Doug the Potato

Dwayne Johnson says his production company will stop using real guns on films; Mexican singer Ana Gabriel gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; NZ couple claim their potato smashes world record. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Exotic, ABBA, Vergara

"Tiger King" Joe Exotic says he has "aggressive cancer"; ABBA release first studio album in 40 years; Sofía Vergara to play drug queenpin Griselda Blanco. (Nov. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fe028b9cfcee47da916b59c72bee7bf9.
MUSIC
MovieMaker

Passing‘s Vision; the Cult of DiCaprio; House of Gucci Reactions

The making of Passing; Leonardo DiCaprio looks to play cult leader Jim Jones, House of Gucci first reactions are out. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Out Today: Passing, about two Black women in the 1920s New York, one of whom is passing as white, is out today on Netflix. Here’s writer-director Rebecca Hall describing for us how she handled every stage of the production, from her very fast “brain vomit” first draft, to working with actors Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, to deciding the film belonged on Netflix. (It is also in theaters.)
MOVIES
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star as Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM-Backed Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming feature film biopic “Jim Jones,” which Oscar-winner DiCaprio will also produce. An MGM representative confirmed the news to IndieWire that DiCaprio is in final negotiations to play the 1970s cult guru, who orchestrated the mass suicide that took place on November 18, 1978. Altogether, a total of 909 people died at the settlement, at the nearby airstrip in Port Kaituma, and at a Temple-run building in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital city. MGM scooped up rights to the film, which was penned by Scott Rosenberg, a writer on...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Astroworld, 'Eternals,' Spielberg

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths; "Eternals" opens with $71M in U.S. but audience response is mixed; Steven Spielberg honored at the LACMA annual gala. (Nov. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/22bebad242e04d95a485711a2d806375.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: CMA Awards, CFDA, Harry & Meghan

Chris Stapleton takes six at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize; Zendaya named Fashion Icon at CFDA Awards in New York; Duke and Duchess of Sussex headline veterans charity event. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Even the World’s Richest Man Is No Match for Leonardo DiCaprio

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film gala took place last night, and it seemed every celebrity was in attendance. Of the nearly 700 guests, A-listers from Lil Nas X to Diane Keaton were there to honor the arts, celebrating the evening’s honorees — filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley — plus the museum’s two new exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

