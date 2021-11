When it comes to paying for large expenses like a costly home repair or a funeral, it can be tough to come up with all the money you'll need to cover the bill — especially if your emergency fund can only get you so far. That's where personal loans can come in. The money you borrow gets repaid to the lender in smaller, fixed monthly installments (with interest, of course). So instead of trying to slowly scrape together tens of thousands of dollars for a home repair you need right away, for example, you can apply for a personal loan to get the money fast then pay it back over time in small, less intimidating installments.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO