Blackhawks (-152): 3-Star Rating Out of 5. After a horrible week of off-ice mistakes that can never be corrected, the Chicago Blackhawks will try to right the ship on the ice. They are 0-7-2, and the offseason moves that made some people think they were a true contender seem to be a disaster. The good news for bettors is that oftentimes when a start like this happens, the sentiment around the team swings too far in the wrong direction, giving us value in the betting market.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO