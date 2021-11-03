Demon Turf Review – Hail to the Demon Queen

Overview: Clayman (John Bergmeier) accuses Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) of breaking certain rules set forth by the Demon Lords at Walpurgis. Our Take: Whenever the anime opening is cut from an episode’s beginning minutes, you know you are in for a meaty affair that needs all the time a run time can spare. That very much pays off for this as Walpurgis meeting is called to order and sets Clayman apart from his Demon Lord brethren, by just showing just how much he doesn’t belong. Clayman’s display in making accusations against Rimuru and Carrion show just how much Cromwell’s criticisms hit the nail on the head as we see those brought to life in how pathetic he truly is. Especially with not only how undignified he is comparatively but how easy it is to poke holes in his narrative like Demon Lord Dagruel did so eloquently. Clayman’s fabrication is him putting on a skit that shows just how much of a complete joke everyone knew him to be, one that we are most certainly not laughing with but is funny as hell to watch nonetheless.

