CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Demon Turf Review – Hail to the Demon Queen

By Nathan Mejia
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere always seems to be some struggle of power going on, and the demon realm isn’t any different if developer Fabraz’s newest game Demon Turf has anything to say about it. This adventure platformer has the right dash of whimsical and challenges presented in a unique paper-esque design, but that may...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Parrying is a defensive and offensive mechanic in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. When correctly executed, it will bring you an advantage that could change the future of a match. However, it’s a difficult feature to master. Use IGN’s guide to learn how to perform a parry, its downsides, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Iowa State Daily

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Review

The hit anime: Demon Slayer has developed an Arcade-Style fighting Video Game. The game features unique and balanced combat, beautiful graphics and great boss fights. The game was developed by CyberConnect 2, the team behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series. It has some similarities to storm but not many.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “The One Who Rules Over the Netherworld”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma finishes the remainder of his summer homework before the break is over, and so gets to go shopping with Sullivan for the remaining time left. He then asks Sullivan about how one becomes the Demon King, so he is told about the previous king, who is responsible for why demon society is the way it is now, as well as the Thirteen Houses that must all support a candidate for the throne if they wish to get it. The new school term begins, with Kalego telling the Misfit Class that they’ll all need to reach the fourth rank, Daleth, if they want to keep the Royal Classroom.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Wielding the Tenseiga”

Sesshomaru hands the broken Tenseiga to a grieving Towa, leaving Setsuna’s fate in her hands. Will Towa be able to bring Setsuna back to life?. What a cliffhanger to end a season on! Luckily, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is back for its second season so the wait is over. Setsuna has died but there might be a way to bring her back. Sesshomaru gives her the Tenseiga which has the ability to bring back the dead but only once. It’s all up to whether Towa can wield the power or not, so no pressure!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Demon Turf Review
UTD Mercury

‘Ava’s Demon’ is a standout webcomic

If you are looking for a comic that blends striking visuals and good storytelling with a uniquely digital format, you should read the webcomic “Ava’s Demon” by Michelle Czajkowski. It’s a particularly good pick-up for lovers of fantasy and sci-fi due to its interesting spin on the concepts of reincarnation and galactic warfare.
COMICS
IGN

Chapter 2: The Swamp Demon - Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Walkthrough

Part 3 of our Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles walkthrough shows you how to complete Tanjiro's first mission in a nearby town, as well as defeating the titular Swamp Demon. 00:00 - Intro 10:03 - Exploring the Town at Dusk 24:09 - Exploring the Town at Nighttime 25:32 - Demon Ambush #1 29:07 - Demon Ambush #2 33:44 - vs. Swamp Demon #1 36:40 - vs. Swamp Demon #2 39:32 - vs. Swamp Demon #3 For more on Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/demon-slayer-the-hinokami-chronicles/
COMICS
GIZORAMA

Demon Turf and the Art of Self-Expression Through Movement

The thing about video games that has always fascinated me the most, elevating it past other media for me, was how the player is directly involved and has influence on how the game progresses. The players express themselves through the game’s mechanics! But the way that is handled is completely different depending on the genre. An adventure game lets the players express themselves through dialogue choices. A fighter lets the player express themselves through an intricate dance of button combinations and reactions. A racer lets the player express themselves through their choice of car and driving style. And a 3D Platformer lets the player express themselves through the simple act of movement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
nintendoeverything.com

Demon Turf Switch gameplay

Demon Turf is about to make its debut on Switch, and we now have some early gameplay. A video published today contains over 20 minutes of footage. In case you missed our previous coverage, here’s an overview of Demon Turf:. Have a look at the Demon Turf Switch gameplay in...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Demon Turf: Fredo Boss Fight Guide

You might look at Demon Turf and think it’s all about platforming and speedrunning, and while those two things are certainly true, you’ll also have to contend with bosses which aim to take you down a peg or two. With Demon Turf’s five bosses to defeat, you’ll certainly have your work cut out for you, but perhaps none will give you as much trouble as the first boss, Fredo. Here’s everything you need to know about how to take him down.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Insomnis Review – Trickling Trepidation

Right in time for Halloween, Spanish developer Path Games has released their debut horror title Insomnis. With no combat involved, this indie game instead focuses on puzzle solving and decision making. You play as Joe Castevet, who finds himself in his late grandfather’s mansion after inheriting it, and it’s up to you to discover the secrets and mysteries hidden within.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Love Sweets Review – Moe Sugar Overload

Love Sweets is a moege visual novel by developer Moonstone, whose previous works include Sakuranomori Dreamers, Princess Evangile, and Imouto Paradise. With a slice-of-life story filled with romance and comedy, cute times abound every step of the way. However, considering the developer’s previous titles, you can probably expect what’s offered here.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Demon Lords’ Banquet Walpurgis”

Overview: Clayman (John Bergmeier) accuses Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) of breaking certain rules set forth by the Demon Lords at Walpurgis. Our Take: Whenever the anime opening is cut from an episode’s beginning minutes, you know you are in for a meaty affair that needs all the time a run time can spare. That very much pays off for this as Walpurgis meeting is called to order and sets Clayman apart from his Demon Lord brethren, by just showing just how much he doesn’t belong. Clayman’s display in making accusations against Rimuru and Carrion show just how much Cromwell’s criticisms hit the nail on the head as we see those brought to life in how pathetic he truly is. Especially with not only how undignified he is comparatively but how easy it is to poke holes in his narrative like Demon Lord Dagruel did so eloquently. Clayman’s fabrication is him putting on a skit that shows just how much of a complete joke everyone knew him to be, one that we are most certainly not laughing with but is funny as hell to watch nonetheless.
COMICS
thequakercampus.org

A Tale of Demons, Ghosts, and Two Goofballs

By now, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are undoubtedly two of the biggest faces to ever come out of BuzzFeed alongside The Try Guys because of their infamous series, BuzzFeed Unsolved. The web series first aired on Feb. 4, 2016 as more of a table discussion type of show where Bergara and Brent Bennett (who left the show early on due to commitment issues and was replaced by Madej), had discussed the mysterious death of the Somerton man, Tamám Shud. This would eventually lead to two branches of their shows: Unsolved True Crime, where they would discuss open-ended cases, and Unsolved Supernatural, where the duo would go to haunted locations and investigate. As aforementioned, alongside The Try Guys, BuzzFeed Unsolved has grown to become one of the most popular shows online thanks to the plentiful memes that come from various moments between the two.
TV SERIES
gamingideology.com

Atlus fills the 200 demons

Atlus now has four more demons out Shin Megami Tensei V presents. In particular, they are Michael, Maria, Mara and Alice. The game has over 200 demons – which Atlus has now impressively proven. Let’s see how many more entries the video series gets. So far, the following demons have been shown:
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Available Now to Download and Play in the West

Bandai Namco has opened the flood gates for western players wanting to get their hands on their newest mobile RPG Tales of Luminaria. The game is available now to download and play on iOS and Android devices in the west. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases, as expected. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Elden Ring Screenshots Showcase Five Unique Character Classes

The official Elden Ring Twitter account tweeted earlier today revealing the upcoming classes available to choose from for the Closed Network Test. Based on past From Software games, the Warrior role is probably an all rounder class that uses a classic sword and shield. The Enchanted Knight role seems to be a magic heavy mage build that wields a sorceress staff. The Prophet’s role is mostly likely a caster of miracles, being able to perform heals and holy magic. The Champion role looks like a brute class focused heavily on two-handed weapons such as the greatsword or axe. Lastly, we have the Bloody Wolf, which is very reminiscent of Artorias the Abysswalker, one of the four knights of Gwyn in the first Dark Souls. The Bloody Wolf is likely a nimble assassin with light armor so that it can dodge roll efficiently.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy