Demon Turf Review – Hail to the Demon Queen

By now, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are undoubtedly two of the biggest faces to ever come out of BuzzFeed alongside The Try Guys because of their infamous series, BuzzFeed Unsolved. The web series first aired on Feb. 4, 2016 as more of a table discussion type of show where Bergara and Brent Bennett (who left the show early on due to commitment issues and was replaced by Madej), had discussed the mysterious death of the Somerton man, Tamám Shud. This would eventually lead to two branches of their shows: Unsolved True Crime, where they would discuss open-ended cases, and Unsolved Supernatural, where the duo would go to haunted locations and investigate. As aforementioned, alongside The Try Guys, BuzzFeed Unsolved has grown to become one of the most popular shows online thanks to the plentiful memes that come from various moments between the two.
Comments / 0