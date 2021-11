A couple of days ago I wrote an article on the eight best tortas in El Paso according to Yelp. The key words here being "according to Yelp"- it wasn't a list made by me!. I got on to Yelp and it gave me a list of places to get a torta that were highly reviewed. There were pages of results and I know that in my original article, there were only eight but gathering pictures for all of them was a bit challenging.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO