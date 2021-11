UKIAH (CBS SF) — Federal officials upgraded the drought level across a large swath of Mendocino County Thursday, a ray of hope for a region that has been gripped by bone-dry conditions, water use restrictions and dwindling levels in vital reservoirs. On the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, much of the county has improved from the extreme to the severe drought category. While there was some improvement elsewhere across the Bay Area in the wake of a stormy onslaught since Oct. 1, the scorecard remains daunting. Napa, Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are still locked in an exceptional drought. The National...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO