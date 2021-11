Unai Emery will reject the Newcastle United job and stay with Villarreal. That is the view of Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Former Valencia, PSG and Arsenal manager Emery had been identified as the first choice target to replace Steve Bruce by Newcastle's new owners, with the Magpies reportedly willing to pay the €6m compensation to buy him out of his contract with the La Liga outfit. But questions marks over the club's vision have scuppered their chances, Balague told the BBC following Villarreal's Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO