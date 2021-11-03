Swords of Legends Online: The Forbidden Court - Teaser Trailer

Update 1.0.18 dropped in Swords of Legends Online today, adding some fun new content for players. Mostly, the content revolves around this weekend’s holiday festivities for Halloween, but there’s also the addition of the extreme difficulty for two more of the game’s raids as well. Following the release of the extreme versions of Waves in a Tempest and Horror of Huaixiu are Ice World and Ruins of Nuowu. As was the case with the previous two, today’s update sets the stage for the new extreme raids, but players won’t be able to access them until Sunday, October 31 as that’s when the timers start.

