Swords of Legends Online: The Forbidden Court - Teaser Trailer

The first film of the Sword Art Online Progressive Anime was already premiered in Japan last weekend. However, it seems that there’s more to look forward to as the film’s official website announced that another new film is also confirmed. The first film, titled Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive-...
League of Legends is set to debut the animated show Arcane on November 6, but an unexpected collaboration with PUBG could be on the cards following the release of a cryptic post. It’s a truly great time to be a League of Legends fan, as a heap of fresh content...
It's time for Halloween again in Swords of Legends Online. The event will run from October 28th to November 18th. You can score new pets, take part in a seasonal challenge, and take on your fellow players. Use the Underworld Lantern to go into the Soul Journey realm and kill...
Step back into the virtual world with Kirito and Eugeo with the Blooming of Forget Me Not DLC, available now for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. The first DLC for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, Blooming of Forget me Not, includes a new story, TOA costumes, increased max levels, and more.
Guy Ritchie’s action movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, has become a wild streaming service success story. The 2017 film received mostly negative reviews upon its initial release, but it’s currently Netflix’s most-watched movie in the US. Starring Charlie Hunnam as the titular character, the movie follows Arthur, the...
The Sword Art Online Progressive film series will continue. A Sword Art Online Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night – sequel will appear in 2022. Its formal title is Sword Art Online Progressive – Scherzo of a Dark Dusk -. [Thanks ANN!]. Sword Art Online Progressive is the title...
Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the Apex Legends' Escape battle pass. Battle through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn cosmetic sets for Mirage, Gibraltar, Wraith, Loba and Revenant, as well two Reactive Prowlers and dozens of other unique rewards.
We’re coming up on Halloween, and friends, if you don’t have your MMO Halloween event out yet, this is it – what are you waiting for? Swords of Legends Online has heard the call, as the game’s first Halloween is upon us as of today. It’s called… the Halloween Event.
Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
Get a detailed look at all of the weapons available to you in NERF Legends, the upcoming first-person shooter set in an all-NERF-toy sci-fi world. It will be released on November 19 for all major platforms.
Update 1.0.18 dropped in Swords of Legends Online today, adding some fun new content for players. Mostly, the content revolves around this weekend’s holiday festivities for Halloween, but there’s also the addition of the extreme difficulty for two more of the game’s raids as well. Following the release of the extreme versions of Waves in a Tempest and Horror of Huaixiu are Ice World and Ruins of Nuowu. As was the case with the previous two, today’s update sets the stage for the new extreme raids, but players won’t be able to access them until Sunday, October 31 as that’s when the timers start.
Sword Art Online is a strange beast of an anime. It remains one of the most popular anime series’ worldwide and has a dedicated and loyal fanbase. At the same time, it is prone to scorn and derision from the anime critic community. In an interesting twist on modern fandoms, both the fans and critics agree that its first arc -Aincrad – is still the show’s best 3 seasons in.
While Gameforge has been dropping near-weekly updates for Sword of Legends Online, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something bigger in the works. In this case, that something bigger is the game’s first major update: (1.1), The Forbidden Court. This new update, scheduled to arrive “soon”, will add a new chapter to the game’s story, taking players to a brand new area filled with new quests, raids, and more.
This week sees the arrival of a new type of hero in the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel's Eternals hitting the big screen in North America, but across the seas in Japan, Sword Art Online has created a new official crossover with the immortal beings in preparation of the animated movie, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. With the latest MCU film offering a brand new roster of characters to add to Marvel's Phase Four, it would make for quite the battle if Kirito and his friends faced off against the super-powered clan created by the Celestials.
Take a look at what's coming in an update for the skateboarding game, Session, including a new location with the Jerome Avenue Banks New York skate spot, three new skaters, and more. The Session update arrives in February 2022. Session is currently available in Early Access on Steam and Xbox consoles.
Watch the reveal trailer for Truck World: Australia, coming to PC. In Truck World: Australia, travel across Australia behind the wheel of the mighty Road Train. Haul extreme cargo thousands of miles and explore the Outback's wilderness in some of the most intense conditions on earth.
Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.
