Cold Iron Studios’ 4-player co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite came out earlier this year, and though it might not be doing as well as fellow co-op shooter Back 4 Blood seems to be doing, as you’d expect from a live service multiplayer game such as this one, the developers to have plans to bring additional content to it in the coming months. The first season of the game has already been live for a while, and recently, they also provided a brief roadmap for what the next three seasons over the coming year will look like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO