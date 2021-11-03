Stay aware during emergencies on base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials broke ground the first headquarters building for Special Operations Command North on Monday. It’s being built at Peterson Space Force Base. The new headquarters will support U.S. Northern Command and the mission of homeland defense. The $44 million project should be complete in September 2023. “This new project will strengthen SOCNORTH’s ability to provide command, control, and coordination of Special Operations in support of USNORTHCOM and our mutual mission of homeland defense and increasing our ability to globally campaign in competition,” said Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper in a prepared statement.

