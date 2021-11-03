Stay aware during emergencies on base

Weaknesses, strengths of response efforts identified in after-action report on historic disastersA newly completed report includes recommendations for Clackamas County to improve response to emergencies like the devastating September 2020 wildfires and subsequent ice storm of February 2021. In the 63-page report obtained by Pamplin Media Group, an independent review team was enlisted by the county's Disaster Management department to create an improvement plan by identifying the strengths and weaknesses of disaster preparation and response efforts made by county staff, community partners and supporting agencies following the historic storms. Oregon's northern counties were left ablaze like never before last September...
