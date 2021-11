There’s an adage in journalism that goes something like this. A dog biting a man is not news; it happens all the time. A man biting a dog, though? Run it. One can imagine a rarer occasion, one in which a guy who had been going around biting dogs for months on end himself gets bitten by a dog. Still not that newsy, but, regardless, any news coverage is going to be less about the dog biting him than about all the dogs he’d bitten.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO