Scientists have tracked a rare genetic disease that runs in a large American family in Utah all the way back to 1700s Denmark. The dangerous genetic quirk is considered 'high-impact' because it puts people as young as 13 at risk of atrial fibrillation (AF). AF is a disease of the heart that is marked by an irregular and rapid heartbeat, and can sometimes lead to fatal blood clots or heart failure. In the Utah family, adult individuals 18 years or older who were tested and found to carry the mutation had almost an 80 percent chance of showing signs of the disease. Using...

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO