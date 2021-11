Maximize your experience in Houston Space City when you stay at this updated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished two story home! Located near Stafford and 15 minutes from Sugarland. This home can comfortably accommodate at least 6 guests, complete with free Wifi, Smart TVs and fully functional kitchen. Whether you are in town for work or pleasure, you will find the subdivision 2 minutes from Beltway 8 which connects to most freeways in the Houston area to get you anywhere you want to go.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO