Income Tax

Social Security benefits could be slashed earlier than expected

By Kelsey Ramirez
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Social Security Administration (SSA) runs low on funds, the projected date it will hit depletion was moved up to 2034, just 13 years out. The depletion date will occur when Social Security is forced to cut benefits by 20% due to a lack of funds. The date...

Stimulus check for Social Security recipients? Why a senior citizens group says it's urgent

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, is pushing Congress to issue a fourth stimulus check of $1,400 to Social Security recipients. TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney sent letters to congressional leaders, calling for another round of stimulus checks for those on Social Security income (SSI), according to an update last month from the group.
Social Security & You: When Grandma Needs Help Managing Her Social Security Benefits

This is going to be an article regarding people who require assistance in tackling their Social Security affairs. People often send emails regarding this matter. A general email could be something like this: “My 90-year-old grandmother has a hard time getting around and managing all of her affairs. I had myself granted power of attorney so that I can help her do things.
The Motley Fool

4 Social Security Rules Everyone Needs to Know

Decisions you make about Social Security affect the amount you receive. Knowing the rules affecting your benefits is crucial to maximizing your income. If you're like most Americans, you'll claim Social Security retirement benefits some day, if you haven't already. These are earned benefits, and maximizing the amount could be crucial to your financial security in retirement.
SENIOR NEWS LINE: Social Security gets big benefits bump

The news is in. Our Social Security benefit for 2022 will increase by 5.9%, slightly less than the 6.1% estimate the government put out this summer. Still, that’s much greater than the 1.3% increase we saw for 2021 and the 1.6% the year before. The average monthly dollar increase will...
2021 Social Security Disability Income Limits

For some, it’s degenerative; for others, it’s a split moment. In either case, the consequences are lasting. And in either case, you find yourself in need of financial aid because a disability makes it impossible to continue working. Individuals struggling to make ends meet with a physical or mental disability can apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). But while the SSDI program doesn’t limit you in terms of unearned income or assets, it does have rules regarding wages earned through work. If you’re not careful, you can risk losing your eligibility. To avoid that, get to know the Social Security Disability income limits for 2021.
I'm Still Working But My Social Security Benefit isn't Rising

Ask Rusty – About Paying SS Tax While Still Working. Dear Rusty: Upon being let go in 2009 at age 65 from my full time job of 30 years, I immediately applied for Social Security for my wife and I to live on while seeking employment. Not finding anything full time, I ended up working part time for the past 9 years driving a school bus for an hourly wage. Even though my wife and I are collecting Social Security, my wages are still being taxed for it. While I don't feel this is fair, the real rub (to me) is the fact that my Social Security payroll deductions for the past nine years do not seem to be resulting in an increase in the amount of Social Security we receive. Meanwhile, a friend, who is our age and a business owner, mentioned the amount he is taxed for SS as a sole proprietor is somehow being returned to him from time to time. Therefore, could you please explain what's happening here and whether we are due some kind of adjustment? Signed: Working Still at 74.
