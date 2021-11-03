CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (5-3-0) face the Colorado Avalanche (4-4-0) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Blue Jackets edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout Sunday behind backup Joonas Korpisalo. Columbus has been an underdog in each of its last seven games and won four of those outings.

The Avalanche started a bit slowly with a 1-3-0 record across their first four outings, but have won three of their last four games, including the previous two.

Blue Jackets at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Blue Jackets +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Avalanche -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jackets +1.5 (-165) | Avalanche -1.5 (+130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Blue Jackets at Avalanche projected goalies

Elvis Merzlikins (4-1-0, 1.98 GAA, .939 SV%) vs. Jonas Johansson (0-1-0, 3.03 GAA, .919 SV%)

Merzlikins was on the short end of a 4-0 loss on the road against the New York Rangers Friday despite making 33 saves. He won his first four starts and allowed 2 or fewer goals in each contest.

Johansson makes his second start of the season as he spells starter Darcy Kuemper. He allowed 3 goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss at Florida Oct. 21, showing well against a very good team.

Blue Jackets at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Blue Jackets 3

The Avalanche (-190) will cost you almost twice your potential return, and that’s just a little more expensive than I care to spend on a money line. In a parlay of three teams or more it wouldn’t be terribly out of line.

AVOID.

The BLUE JACKETS +1.5 (-165) are not very expensive on the puck line if you would like a little insurance. I think the goaltender matchup is in favor of the visitors, as Merzlikins has been very steady this season and Johansson could be a bit rusty in just his second outing.

OVER 5.5 (-120) is the overwhelming trend in this matchup. The Over is 3-1-1 in the previous five meetings between these clubs and 12-3-2 in the past 17 between them in the Mile High City. Colorado has scored 4 or more goals in three of its last four outings. Look for plenty of goals in this one.

