Taken for a ride with car theft

A single robbery charge has been filed against a Pauls Valley man accused of stealing a woman's car as she was helping him out by offering a ride.

The felony charge against Dymetrius Dekane Kinley, 24, was filed late last week in Garvin County District Court.

Although the formal accusation is recent the alleged incident came back on Sept. 23.

Court records show a 911 call came from a woman reporting her vehicle had just been stolen.

The woman was giving Kinley a ride after he claimed someone had just stolen a few hundred dollars from him, along with a handgun.

While driving around looking she claimed they pulled into a parking lot across from a convenience store in the 300 block of East Grant when Kinley is alleged to have punched her in the throat and forced her out of the white Ford Taurus.

From there she said he drove away as she contacted authorities during the late night hours.

Local police were also contacted about a suspicious vehicle about three blocks away, where a resident found Kinley's wallet and some of the money believed to have been stolen.

Then came another report the stolen vehicle might have been spotted going westbound on Airline Road in a southern portion of Pauls Valley.

A man walking in the vicinity reported a white car drove by him a couple of times before swerving and then striking him knocking him to the ground.

That same individual told police he fired a handgun three or four times at the vehicle as he then walked to a truck stop on the east side of Interstate 35.

Officers checking out the incident reported finding a total of five shell casings in the area where the man said the incident occurred.

Along with the second-degree robbery charge filed Oct. 29, a warrant was issued for Kinley's arrest.