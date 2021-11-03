CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA SQUARED: Analyzing the UFC Hype-O-Meter - Who’s really moving the needle?

By Chris Rini
Bloody Elbow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be on twitch today at 11am EST drawing a...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

MMA Fighting

Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel suffers brutal knockout loss in kickboxing match

Sons of the legendary UFC veteran Anderson Silva, Gabriel and Kalyl Silva entered the ring to compete at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but only one came out victorious. Moments after Kalyl Silva scored an unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk, his first match since scoring a devastating 8-second victory in his debut back in August, his brother Gabriel Silva took on Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship, getting knocked out cold late in the opening round.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On WWE Splitting Up Top Tag Team

WWE recently reshuffled the deck with annual WWE Draft, and recently business has been picking up for the tag team division on Monday Night Raw. Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio were drafted to the red brand, but it looks like the father/son alliance may be falling apart.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje rips ref Mike Beltran, says UFC 268 call could have cost him $1 million

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje feels like a “genius” after his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, but he is “f*cking absolutely astonished” when he thinks about how close he came to losing over a referee’s call. Gaethje on Wednesday blasted Mike Beltran for his handling of Michael Chandler’s accidental...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Vera KO’s Edgar with front kick, Burgos gets the best of Quarantillo

The UFC 268 main card rolls right along with the promotion’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, knocking out the #8 ranked, Frankie Edgar, with a devastating front kick in the third round. Edgar found success in the opening act with his ground game, but Chito started to stuff the takedowns, and then began stinging the UFC’s former light weight champ with strikes. Vera was stalking Frankie in the final frame, and then as soon as the moment for the front kick presented itself, Chito made the most of it. Vera has now won three of his last four, and positions himself a lot closer to the top-5.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 post-fight bonuses: Gaethje-Chandler put on epic FOTN war

Madison Square garden in New York was home to a great day of fights at UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington. The card saw seven (T)KOs and seven decisions, including one split-decision. Bonuses. Fight of the Night: Gaethje vs. Chandler. Performance of the Night: Vera, Barnett, Periera, Green. Attendance: 20,715. Gate:...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Pros and Cons from UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268 is in the books, and after the card’s two championship rematches, the two belts remained with the champions. Kamaru Usman put on another great performance, beating Colby Covington by decision after nearly finishing him in the second. He puts a stronger claim to his top pound-for-pound ranking with his fifth straight title defense.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘The streets don’t belong to the fake’ - Jorge Masvidal responds to Covington’s callout

If the message coming from Kamaru Usman after his fifth title defense was that he might want to spend some time with his family in the immediate future, Colby Covington seems much more dead set on getting back to action as quickly as possible. Following his unanimous decision loss, Covington had a pair of names on his lips for who he’d like to face next time he steps into the cage.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Garry counter KO’s Williams in debut, Barnett wheel kicks Villante

The UFC 268 card is underway, and the early prelims just closed out with 23-year-old welterweight prospect, Ian Garry, pulling of a sweet counter knockout of Jordan Williams, with just one-second remaining in the opening round. Jordan was game and landed some quality strikes early on, but once Garry found his timing, he was able to dispatch his opponent with style. Ian talks the talk, walks the walk, and extends his spotless record to 8-0. Is “The Future” really the future?
UFC

