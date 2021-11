FIFA 22 Premier League October POTM nominees were announced Nov. 4 headlined by eight worthy players for their outstanding monthly performances. EA Sports releases Player of the Month SBCs each month for the top five leagues in the world. Some leagues have a voting process attached, the Premier League being one of them. These SBCs are traditionally available for 30 days. Although, last month's Cristiano Ronaldo card was only available for around two weeks which surprised some players. Many thought that EA Sports didn't want players to have enough time to craft him, especially considering Ligue 1's winner Seko Fofana was made available for the traditional time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO