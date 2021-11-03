Did New York Make the Top 10 Safest States in America?

An East Coast snowstorm could kick off Thanksgiving festivities this year, according to some forecast models. Have I mentioned how much I hate this time of year? I believe I have. Not so much a fan of the Fall and Winter here in the Hudson Valley. Mainly 'cause of stuff like this. Snow may be beautiful to some, but I just find it hazardous - it's dangerous to get around in it! With Thanksgiving coming ( I actually do like Thanksgiving), many are planning to visit with friends and family, and we could only hope for nice weather. According to the site weatherboy.com, some forecast models are predicting snowfall on Nov. 19 or 20, at the start of Thanksgiving week.

HUDSON, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO