To start this week's round up, I'll admit that, on the surface, finding optimism during our climate crisis is a daunting task. It is uniquely challenging during a global meeting where people may be feeling let down by leaders and other key players falling short of their obligations to our planet. But with Earth Optimism, we discover hope in the people who persist as a force for change and the solutions they create. Whether it's the scientists researching climate impacts, the creative minds engineering energy solutions, the youth who aren't afraid to play David to the extractive industries' Goliath – the reasons to be hopeful are hiding in plain sight. Jeff Goodell gives Ten Reasons for Optimism on Climate Change in Rolling Stone with this same forward-looking vision and kicks off this week's list with the right outlook.

