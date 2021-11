Andersson notched two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flyers. Andersson set up Sean Monahan's power-play goal in the second period, and he also helped out on Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the third. This was Andersson's first multi-point game of the year, and he's up to six assists, a plus-10 rating, 10 blocked shots and eight shots on goal in eight contests. His role as the power-play quarterback for the Flames should keep the Swede involved on offense -- four of his helpers have come with the man advantage.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO