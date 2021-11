Android 12 comes with really neat media player controls in the quick settings area, which is not exactly new, as it was available in Android 11 as well. This feature has been changed over the course of Android 12 Beta builds, so it no longer allows for per-app settings. However, you can still enable or disable the media player feature in Android 12, and we’re going to show you how to do it. The process is fairly simple, so it will only take a minute of your time.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO