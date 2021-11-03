CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosanne Cash in concert Friday at the Garde Arts Center

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosanne Cash is a genius. There, I said it. The lyrics she writes are perceptive, her music is evocative, her alto is rich, and her delivery is nuanced. There’s a reason Rolling Stone called...

www.theday.com

