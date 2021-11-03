Rosanne Cash in concert Friday at the Garde Arts Center

It could be argued that EVERY blues album is a concept album. They're about ... well, having the blues. I do not say that snidely, either. But, with "A Bluesman Came to Town — A Blues Odyssey," the estimable force called Tommy Castro has recorded a work with a genuine and perhaps autobiographical libretto. Over 13 spirited and fervent tunes, Castro explores blues through the building blocks of gospel, rock and roots and tells the story of a young farmer who learns guitar and dives into music as a passion. He hits the road, finds stardom and encounters the inherent lifestyle dangers — and ultimately returns home.

