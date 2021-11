The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, consisting of three new camera smartphones, are expected to be introduced at the beginning of next year – a year after the S21 series was announced and released. The flagship S22 Ultra 5G, successor to the S21 Ultra is the most eagerly anticipated model, with everybody, including us, expecting it to be equipped with everything Samsung has camera-wise and give the best camera phones a run for their money. However, the full camera specs have been leaked in full, by prolific and well-regarded leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter, and the S22 Ultra's camera system isn’t much different to that found on the S21 Ultra – a quad camera system with two zoom lenses.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO