With the last of our warriors out of Afghanistan, it’s time to look to the challenges of tomorrow and how these brave veterans can help our nation build a brighter future. That begins with offering our heartfelt gratitude to those who chose to serve in our all-volunteer force in the aftermath of the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001 — and their families. We honor them this Veterans Day and, as we thank them for their service, we must focus on what we can do together to embrace a continued call to serve.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO